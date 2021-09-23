Advertisement

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been creating a buzz since he participated in Bigg Boss 14. He’s currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and recently the team shot for the finale episode. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani has been declared the winner, however, Rahul’s latest social media post hints that the singer is taking an indirect dig at the KKK makers.

Rohit Shetty hosted a stunt reality show that became the most-watched show in Indian television, as viewers were impressed by the jaw-dropping stunts and daredevil contestants.

Post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shooting, Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram post and wrote, “You must know who is gold and who’s gold plated.”