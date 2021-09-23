Advertisement
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been creating a buzz since he participated in Bigg Boss 14. He’s currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and recently the team shot for the finale episode. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani has been declared the winner, however, Rahul’s latest social media post hints that the singer is taking an indirect dig at the KKK makers.
Rohit Shetty hosted a stunt reality show that became the most-watched show in Indian television, as viewers were impressed by the jaw-dropping stunts and daredevil contestants.
Post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shooting, Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram post and wrote, “You must know who is gold and who’s gold plated.”
Trending
His caption is creating a stir among netizens as many speculate that he’s taking an indirect dig at KKK makers, as he was one of the most deserving contestants to win Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show. The other finalists include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.
Meanwhile, fans have been sharing Rahul Vaidya’s paparazzi video in which the singer calls himself the “toughest and solid contestant.”
#RKVians : Do you agree with what @rahulvaidya23 said? ♥️#RahulVaidya #RKVInKKK11 pic.twitter.com/ozPJb287zp
— SangPie (@Pie02Sang) September 21, 2021
Whoever wins the Trophy, MY WINNER is @rahulvaidya23 ♥️
Best Performer, Wholesome entertainer.
He changed the term ‘Fears’ to ‘Fierce’🔥#RahulVaidya #RKVians #RKVinKKK11 pic.twitter.com/gs2K5cxs92
— SangPie (@Pie02Sang) September 21, 2021
He was, he is and he will always be winner of hearts.
"WINNER OF HEARTS RKV".
He will know as winner of hearts ♥️
Love u champ. ❤️❤️
Winning and losing is part of game but u always make us proud ♥️@rahulvaidya23#RahulVaidya #RKVians #RKVInKKK11
— sreelakshmi premraj (HBD RKVIANS KI DUNIYA RKV❤️🎂 (@SreePremraj) September 21, 2021
Some people in Bigg Boss said that RKV can never do any tasks properly.
Now the same people are out of KKK and RKV went to reach the finale. 😂
Perfect example of words don't matter, action does.
Baba.#RahulVaidya #RKVInKKK11 #RKV #RahulVaidya @rahulvaidya23
— RKVIAN Sunny (@SunnyTalreja20) September 21, 2021
I don't look at who won #KhatronKeKhiladi11. What i see.
A non actor entertained us throughout the show with his singing and shayaris 🔥
A "non muscular body" person performed one of best stunts in history 🔥
That is RKV SHOW 🔥#RahulVaidya • #RKVians @ColorsTV
— Shiv RKVian 🇮🇳 |🎸| (@itsShivam18) September 21, 2021
I said it long back
Even today I mean it.
Thank you @rahulvaidya23 for showing ur fearless side.
You are best and will always be.
Lots of Love❤#RahulVaidya#RKVians https://t.co/gN7hUrvUyb
— Shloka. 💌 (@ShlokaTweets) September 21, 2021
Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani took to her Instagram stories and revealed the winner’s name. As soon as the news started making rounds on the internet, many lashed out at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers, as they claimed showmakers were biased, many argued that Divyanka Tripathi should have won the show.
It’s no doubt Rahul Vaidya nailed in Rohit Shetty’s show with his performances, but his initial journey of Bigg Boss 14 was not so great as he quit the show in the middle of the season but as soon as he entered the house as wild card contestant the singer left no stones unturned to prove himself strong. The singer went to become the 1st runner up of the season and TV star Rubina Dilak took home the winner’s trophy.
Must Read: Remember Jheel Mehta From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s What She Upto These Days!
Advertisement.
Advertisement