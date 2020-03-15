Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Opens Up About His Outburst After The Tear Gas Stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been welcomed with a lot of love from fans. While this season has the fun quotion higher than compared to other seasons with contestants like Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande and former contests Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

But things are not always fun and laugh. In one of the latest episodes, the contestants are pushed in a room full of tear gas and whoever enduers the gas for the longest times would be saved from the elimination stunt. The stunt was a head-on stunt between Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and Balraj Syal, and the contestants had to inhale the tear gas without covering their mouth and nose and also had to keep their eyes open.

While the other contestants soon gave up, Shivin and Adaa were the two final competitors. However, Shivin despite repeated warnings failed to keep his eyes open and was eventually disqualified from the stunt. A visibly agitated Shivin was heard accusing the makers of giving out an unfair judgment.

Now, the Beyhadh 2 actor has finally opened up about what went wrong and the reason behind his outburst. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shivin has been quoted saying, “It is a reality show after all. When you are not aware of the kind of tasks that will come up, you tend to react differently in different situations. In my first two stunts, I was good and won. The third one was easy, but I aborted it. In the gas chamber task, I was upset and people saw a different side of me. Some miscommunication happened. It is common in every competitive sport.”

“My reaction was normal and it was due to the heat of the moment. Things settled eventually and everything was fine. But, I am proud that Adaa (Khan) and I were inside the gas chamber for close to 22 minutes. No one has been inside the chamber for so long. I am proud of myself and very happy to be a part of this show.” added Shivin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!