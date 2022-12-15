Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he doesn’t like compliments and also opened up on why he prefers wearing funky outfits on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

A nine-year-old contestant, Aaryav Shah from Ahmedabad, took over the hotseat and played the game with the host. Aaryav requested to be allowed to show a ‘report card’ highlighting Amitabh Bachchan’s fun side and one of popular dialogues: “Hum jahaan pe khade hote hain, wahin se line shuru hoti hai (The queue starts from the point where I stand in it).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan then went on to talk about his dislike for too many compliments: “I don’t like it if someone praises me a lot.”

Hearing this, Aaryav replied that he loves being appreciated: “Sir, no compliment is too much. At least compliments make us feel better.”

When the contestant quizzed Amitabh Bachchan about his funky outfit, he replied: “I am wearing this on purpose because I was informed that this is the ‘Juniors’ segment and I must wear clothes that match up to the age of the contestants.”

In the previous episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed he loved playing ‘Gilli-danda’ and ‘Lattu’. He also revealed that he did not have a favourite teacher as everybody used to reprimand him in school.

Later, the host remembered his first pet which was a Silky Sydney breed, small dog. The dog had lots of hair and was very cute. His mother named his pet as ‘christy’ which means small in Punjabi.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Still Has Sidharth Shukla’s Picture Set As Her Phone Wallpaper, SidNaaz Fans Go “Aur Log Kehte Hai Ki Sid Ke Naam Se Sympathy Leti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News