Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fatima Sana Shaikh Had This Weird Dream About Anurag & Prerna

Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has created ripples in the television industry with its engaging narrative and impeccable storyline. KZK has been entertaining and enamoring the viewers with their undying love story of Anurag & Prerna.

It’s a little-known fact that Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too is a fan of this show! The actress who made a mark in the Bollywood industry with her impeccable performance in the historic hit Dangal recently posted about an interesting rather frightening dream that she had about the show.

Fatima’s Instagram post clearly talks about she having a ghastly dream where she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna.

The post has aroused a lot of curiosity and speculations about one of the most loved television shows – Kasautii Zindagii Kay which tells the evergreen romantic tale of Anurag & Prerna. This eye-grabbing post is already making them speculate about the different turns the series is about to take. Are television audiences going to experience a new twist in the tale? Is this post a hint towards what’s going to happen on the show next? Or are we reading too much around the actress’s post about a harmless dream? Only time will tell what’s in store.

Meanwhile, Fatima deleted her post later due to some unwanted & negative comments from netizens.

