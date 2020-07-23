Parth Samthaan is a big name in Indian Television. The actor rose to fame from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and became a household name after playing Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s most loved serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Parth’s fans got disheartened when the actor tested positive for coronavirus on 12th July. He has been quarantined in his home since his diagnosis. Since then, everyone is praying for his quick recovery. Parth revealed the of him testing positive on his social media accounts.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star had written, “Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone who’s been with me in close proximity over the last few days, please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch, and with the doctors’ guidance, I am in self-quarantine, and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.”

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan said, “Yes, it’s true, reports have come, and it’s negative.” And it seems that fan’s prayers have been answered as the actor has tested negative for the virus. Well, It’s not known when he decides to get back to the sets, but he has himself confirmed the news of him testing negative. That’s enough for us for now.

We hope Parth Samthaan joins the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 soon so that we can see him in the fresh episodes. Stay tuned for more related updates!

