Karan Singh Grover’s Exit Makes Way For Vivan Bhathena As Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s New Mr. Bajaj?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the highest-rated shows on television. The show starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthan and Karan Singh Grover is much loved by the audience and seeing Karan essay the role of the iconic Mr. Bajaj was quite a treat for his fans. However, Karan recently announced that he has quit the show and now it looks like Vivan Bhatena will step into his shoes.

It came as a shock when Karan made this sudden exit but assured his fans that he might be back soon if required by the makers. But now it looks like Vivan will replace him. The rumors fuelled up when Vivan Bhathena of Maykaa fame was recently spotted partying with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in the Halloween party thrown by Ayaz Khan.

Vivan Bhatena sported a salt-and-pepper look (the one like Mr. Bajaj has in Kausatii Zindagii Kay) and it has got fans thinking if Vivan will be replacing Karan Singh Grover in the daily soap. Karan Singh Grover had created a wave of excitement when he had posted his first salt-n-pepper look as Mr. Bajaj so Vivan’s new look might actually be a hint of him entering the show.

For the unversed, it is said that Karan Singh Grover quit the show because he was not happy with his character’s buildup further in the story. It is also said that none of his co-stars knew about his exit till his last day on the set. Karan, however, rubbished the rumors saying, “It’s not that at all. This is the way the story has been planned and written this time around. It’s a mutual decision. I had a lot of fun playing Bajaj.”

Before Karan Singh Grover, Hina Khan, who essayed the role of Komolika too had called it quits for the show. Hina was then replaced by Aamna Sharif as the iconic Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

