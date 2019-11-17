The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Abruptly Asks Arshad Warsi To Leave The Show, What Went Wrong?

Ever since his return from his sabbatical, Kapil Sharma has been making a lot of noise with his hilarious content on The Kapil Sharma Show, striking chords just right every week with the audiences. This week marks the appearance of the Pagalpanti cast on the show including Arshad Warsi, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor amongst others. But Kapil abruptly asked Arshad to leave his show! Here’s why

In one of the promo recently released by Sony TV, Kapil could be seen flirting with Urvashi Rautela, who hits back at him in a similar tone. Soon, Arshad Warsi gets up and asks them to continue their flirting while the rest of the cast will take a leave. To this, Kapil abruptly shows him the direction to the exit, and the entire cast along with host Archana Puran Singh and the audience bursts into laughter.

Check out the hilarious promo below:



Meanwhile, Kapil recently indulged in a fun Twitter banter with Akshay Kumar who’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama, Good Newwz. He also took the internet by storm when he dressed up as the previous host Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kapil dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at his new guest and actress Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

In the video, Kapil says “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: ‘Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap’. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

He captioned it: “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”

The video currently has 1,997,594 likes on Instagram.

