Kapil Sharma Is Moving Ahead Of The Depression Phase & Is Looking Forward To Be Daddy Cool!

Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous stand up comedians to emerge in India. But unlike the popular saying “With great fame comes great responsibility”, the comedian-actor somewhat fell apart in maintaining a clean image amongst the audience owing to his ugly spat with co-actor Sunil Grover. Now, after a hiatus, it seems like Kapil is back to his good days.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma opened up on his depression phase. He quoted, “Everyone goes through this. But people get to know about it because we are public figures. We all grow and learn from our mistakes. We shouldn’t make the same mistakes again and again. Yes, as artists, we are emotional and we react without thinking too much. I’m especially like that.”

“My mom used to get upset with me previously. But now, she’s happy and she stays with me, ” he further added.

The comedian, who is on a cloud nine as he is soon to become father, said that everyone is excited in the family.

“Everyone in the family is excited about the baby. We don’t know if it would be a baby girl or a boy but whatever it is, we are all happy and waiting,” quotes Kapil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!