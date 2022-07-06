An India-born parliamentarian from Canada, Chandra Arya said on Wednesday that anti-Hindu and anti-India forces have joined hands in Canada.

The Canadian parliamentarian, who originally hails from Karnataka, made these remarks in connection with an offensive poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Hindu goddess Kaali that has created outrage and condemnation throughout the country.

“Painful to see Kaali poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. Past few years, traditional anti-Hindu and anti-India groups in Canada have joined forces resulting in Hindu phobic articles in the media and attacks on our temples,” Chandra Arya stated on his social media handle.