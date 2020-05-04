TV star Jennifer Winget now has nine million followers on Instagram.

With this, the actress becomes one of the highest followed television celebrities in India, along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Incidentally, there are other TV celebs as Kapil Sharma and Mouni Roy who are ahead of Jennifer, but these celebrities notably also have a sufficient presence in Bollywood.

Jennifer has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in “Beyhad 2”. In fact, her role as Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason for her soaring popularity.

Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in “Saraswatichandra” and Zoya Siddiqui in “Bepannah”. She made her web debut with Code M and her role wasn’t just appreciated by her fans but also by the critics.

“The web is a challenging medium and at the same time, it offers an actor ample room to experiment with versatile roles. There are fewer restrictions here, so actors can express themselves to the fullest,” Jennifer told IANS. Asked which medium was her favourite, Jennifer said: “I love what I do, and everything I pick is because it excites me, be it on TV or in film or the digital space.”

“Code M” is streaming on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and ZEE5.

