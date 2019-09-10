Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai To Have The Second Season? Gul Khan REACTS

Gul Khan has given TV audience some amazing romantic dramas like Geet, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and many others. From the past few days, there have been reports that Gul Khan is planning to bring the second season of the shows Arjun, Qubool Hai, Tanhaiyaan and Ishqbaaaz.

The speculations are also rife that she is going to bring back Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon with the fourth season. Khan, whose show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is currently running on Star Plus has finally reacted to these reports.

She took to her Instagram page and shared a post clearing all the reports and denying sequels to any of these shows. Her Instagram post reads, “As of now we are not working on Arjun season2, IPK season 4, Qubool Hai season 2, Tanhaiyaan 2, IB season 2. Kulfi leap is not happening for now! And currently, we are not repeating any of our lead actors! Future what will happen, only god is aware now me”.

Gul Khan captioned the post, “That will save everybody a lot of energy !”

Check it out:

Well, looks like Gul Khan is not in a mood to continue her top shows with new seasons as of now. The news has left the fans heartbroken.

