ishQ Bector Teams Up With Former ‘Indian Idol’ Contestant Charu Semwal For Her Debut Single

Former “Indian Idol” contestant Charu Semwal is collaborating with “Aye hip-hopper” hitmaker ishQ Bector for her debut single.

The song, “Anadi sajna”, is a mix of quirky elements and hip-hop.

“I am extremely excited and delighted to present to you my debut single. It’s a very promising track and particularly close to my heart; a fun sassy, romantic, mischievous tale of a girl and her ï¿½Anadi sajna’ ï¿½ clumsy lover,” Charu Semwal said.

“Additionally, collaborating with ishQ Bector was a wonderful opportunity and I am exceedingly thrilled to be doing this project with him,” Charu Semwal added.

Written by Sony Ravan, the music has been composed by ishQ Bector.

“I had a blast creating ‘Anadi sajna’ with Charu Semwal and lyricist Sonny Ravan. It’s an urban folk joint that crosses borders and blends a lot of madness and ‘desipan’,” said ishQ Bector.

The music video has been shot in an animation format by director Ansh Sirohi.

