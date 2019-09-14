Is Jasmine Bhasin Playing Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2? Here’s The Truth!

After Hina Khan quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 midway to purse her Bollywood career, a lot has been speculated about who will step into her shoes to play the iconic vamp, Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot.

As per the industry grapevine the Dil Se Dil Tak actress was in to essay the role of Komolika. However, now in a recent interview to ETimes, Jasmin who hails from Kota has revealed, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. Neither have the makers approached me, nor am I interested in doing the show.”

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has said, “No doubt Komolika is an iconic character and enjoys a lot of popularity among fans, but I am not interested in stepping into someone else’s shoes and I have a genuine reason for it. While actors being replaced is a part and parcel of our industry, but I am already in talks with the makers of some new shows and would want to focus on that. Also, I would love to do a character which I can live completely, without being judged. Komolika is a character that has already been portrayed by another actress, and it won’t give me the creative satisfaction I am looking for. So there is no question of me playing Komolika.”

On being quizzed if her disinterest to play television most iconic vamp stems from the fact that it is a negative character, Jasmin is quick to say, “Being an actor, I have no issues with a character being negative or positive as long as the role is substantial and meaty. If the story revolves around my character, even if it is negative, I have no problem in essaying it.”

Jasmin is currently enjoying her break and says she is perfectly content with the way her career has shaped so far. The actress was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji alongside Donald Bisht and Rohit Purohit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!