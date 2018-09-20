Inside Edge 2: Here’s How Vegan Richa Chadha Is Surviving In Georgia!

Actress Richa Chadha is in Georgia to start filming for the second installment of Excel Entertainment’s Inside Edge. Richa will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik.

The show, which also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Angad Bedi, will soon begin shooting its first international schedule in the European country.

“We are all excited to shoot in Georgia. I carried vegetarian snacks so I could survive here. It’s a beautiful country with a lot of character. I am happy that season 2 (of the show) is going to be bigger and better,” Richa said in a statement.

Apart from this, Richa will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and a biopic on southern actress Shakeela.