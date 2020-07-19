Indian Matchmaking: Twitterati React To Netflix’s Latest Show, Label It ‘Cringey’

Netflix, on July 16, released their original series Indian Matchmaking. The series focuses on the match-making services for Indians and Indian-Americans in the US. It follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides her clients, in the U.S. and India, in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in today’s time. The series’ promo grabbed attention and the series is now a point of conversation on Twitter.

Indian Matchmaking that has brought ‘arrange marriage’ to the OTT platform. As per the Netizens the episodes highlight some of the worst aspects of arranged marriage including the ideas of colourism, sexism, and even casteism. It shows how marriage turns into a business proposition. The series highlights some unrealistic demands of a bride and groom – or more importantly their family.

Since the show aired, many viewers have been disappointed with the stereotypes, Indian Matchmaking insists on. Some have even called the show “extremely cringe-worthy.” Viewers are displeased with the way the show portrays arranged marriages and instead of fighting biases and prejudices, it glorifies them. Check out some of the tweets here:

So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in #IndianMatchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on. — Bianca Sidhu (@bsidhu) July 16, 2020

28 minutes into Indian Matchmaking and I am mortified. Full body mortification. Seven-lives worth of mortification. Arranged marriages are embarrassing/shameful to watch in real life, what was the point behind taking it to the reel… — The Grim Reader (@SparkAuror) July 16, 2020

The reason arranged marriage is predominantly a "Desi" thing is because it is rooted in caste. Its not about finding love, it's about keeping the bloodline "pure" or some other such nonsense. This institution needs to die, not be given a Netflix special. #IndianMatchmaking — Uday (@UdaySRana) July 17, 2020

Watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and the casualness with which people keep repeating the requirement that matches be “fair” is…disconcerting. — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) July 17, 2020

not sure why he's looking for a wife when what he clearly wants is a babysitter #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/ji4P0RqvZX — lavanya (@purbIeplace) July 18, 2020

This show on Netflix #IndianMatchmaking is so cringey. It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m “successful or pretty” — Priyanka Bhakta (@Priyankiee) July 16, 2020

Why should a woman have to comply? Why is height an issue? Why should it matter what colour the skin is? #IndianMatchmaking I was expecting this to show progressive outlook on the institution of arranged marriages but this reiterated many age old beliefs — Meghan Nagpal (@MeghanSNagpal) July 19, 2020

While the Indian Matchmaking has been receiving some backlash for its content, some Twitter users feel that the show is only showing the ugly truth prevalent in Indian society.

I don’t know if #Netflix realizes that it exposed the truth behind arranged marriages in #IndianMatchmaking . I’m shook.. but kinda realizing that it’s so true.. and real. #goodproduction pic.twitter.com/RDXcfxU9PA — Sharon Angel (@sharonangeltwit) July 18, 2020

A lot of backlash on Netflix’s new show #IndianMatchmaking emphasizing “fairness” as a desired trait & reinforcing stereotypes.

I’ve been through matches & some parents have asked my mother how “fair” i am. It’s unfortunate but true. So will I still watch this ? No. — Maureen (@itzmomos) July 17, 2020

@NetflixIndia #IndianMatchmaking shows the truth, and it takes a bold move to show it. That is how the society is and the mixed reactions are because people don't like when they are being portrayed that way on the big screen. — Shivam Gulati (@shivam_gulati) July 17, 2020

Frankly, this more of an eye-opener! We feel that we are in 21st century and are over all the -isms, but then we are not! We have a long way to go before we say that we truly are in 21st century! @NetflixIndia shows exactly how far we are from "21st century"! — Yohan Martin (@YohanMartin2) July 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking? Do you like it, hate it or just think it is showing the truth of society – tell us in the comments below

