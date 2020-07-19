Indian Matchmaking: Twitterati React To Netflix's Latest Show, Label It 'Cringey'
Indian Matchmaking: Twitterati React To Netflix’s Latest Show, Label It ‘Cringey’

Netflix, on July 16, released their original series Indian Matchmaking. The series focuses on the match-making services for Indians and Indian-Americans in the US. It follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides her clients, in the U.S. and India, in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in today’s time. The series’ promo grabbed attention and the series is now a point of conversation on Twitter.

Indian Matchmaking that has brought ‘arrange marriage’ to the OTT platform. As per the Netizens the episodes highlight some of the worst aspects of arranged marriage including the ideas of colourism, sexism, and even casteism. It shows how marriage turns into a business proposition. The series highlights some unrealistic demands of a bride and groom – or more importantly their family.

Since the show aired, many viewers have been disappointed with the stereotypes, Indian Matchmaking insists on. Some have even called the show “extremely cringe-worthy.” Viewers are displeased with the way the show portrays arranged marriages and instead of fighting biases and prejudices, it glorifies them. Check out some of the tweets here:

While the Indian Matchmaking has been receiving some backlash for its content, some Twitter users feel that the show is only showing the ugly truth prevalent in Indian society.

What are your thoughts on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking? Do you like it, hate it or just think it is showing the truth of society – tell us in the comments below

