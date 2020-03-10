Indian Idol Host Aditya Narayan Takes 6 Months Break From TV, Here’s Why

Aditya Narayan, who recently made a lot of headlines with the fake marriage stint with singer Neha Kakkar is going on a sabbatical from TV. The actor-singer was last seen hosting Indian Idol where he and Neha fooled the fans and viewers that they are planning to tie the knot. However, it was all just for the entertainment of the reality show and for the TRPs.

Yesterday, Aditya took to his Instagram account and shared that he is taking a 6 months break from television to focus on his music career. The Pardes actor wrote, “My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure.”

The singer also revealed his upcoming exciting projects related to music. “Thank you for the love, joy & memories to everyone (The list is gargantuan). Thank you family, friends & fans. Thank you god. Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love,” wrote Aditya Narayan.

Read the entire post below:

Meanwhile, so far Aditya has hosted a lot of reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor India, and Rising Star 3 to name a few. With this break of 6 months, his fans can’t wait for him to release some exciting songs!

