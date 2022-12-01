Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra appreciated the voice and looks of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Bidipta Chakroborty and while complimenting her beauty he said that she can be an actress also.

Jeetendra said: “You are meant to be an actress. You should try in films.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Jumping Jack of Bollywood’, Jeetendra started his journey with ‘Navrang’ but got his first major break with ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’. The turning point in his career was ‘Farz’ which also made him popular for his style and dancing. There was no looking back after that and he did numerous films such as ‘Mere Huzoor’, ‘Do Bhai’, ‘Caravan’, ‘Parichay’, ‘Roop Tera Mastana’, and so on.

The 80-year-old actor appeared on the singing reality show for ‘Jeetendra Ji Special’ episode in which the contestants performed some of the hit tracks from his films as a tribute to him. Bidipta also sang one of the famous songs ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’ sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the 1980 film ‘Aasha’ featuring Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Rameshwari.

After her performance, he added: “Bidipta, your singing was perfect. You are a very pretty girl with an even prettier voice. It was evident from the beautiful expressions that you were really enjoying your performance which is very important for a singer.”

Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, ‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 62 Written Updates: Contestants To Fight It Out In The Captaincy Task, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali Slams Shalin Bhanot Over ‘Depression’ Joke

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News