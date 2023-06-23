'Imlie' Fame Shaan Mishra Don't Mind Doing 'Bold Scenes': "Some Actors Do This To Survive In The Industry..."

Actor Shaan Mishra, who is known for his work in television show ‘Imlie’, has said that he is open to doing bold scenes, provided the script demands them.

Bold scenes have generally come to be accepted in films and OTT alike. However, the trend of bold scenes is polarising among actors as there are many who are not comfortable with showing off too much skin or doing intimate scenes on screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elaborating on his stance of doing intimate scenes, Shaan Mishra said: “If the script demands, then it’s okay. Some actors do this to survive in the industry as sadly, they don’t get much work. They face difficulties to survive due to financial issues so they say yes to such scenes as they don’t have any options. But then there are still others who avoid doing such things until and unless it’s required”.

Talking about the bold trend, Shaan Mishra said that such scenes are mostly used to capture attention.

Going into the details, Mishra said, “The makers want more viewership and just to spice things up, they include bold scenes in the project. Sometimes it is a demand of the story and now people have made it a trend. Even if it’s not necessary they include it”.

Changing times have changed the trends regarding intimacy and boldness in content which has caused a change in the perception of such things.

Shaan Mishra said “Earlier makers used flowers because back then people used to watch movies along with their families. But now times have changed, and parents now are comfortable to talk to their kids about all these things and vice versa.

“I think it’s better for society. We have opened up but still there are many who aren’t able to talk about all these things with their kids.”

“Our future generation is very bold and blunt and are open to their parents as well as the society. Being friendly with your children is a good thing, but one should understand there is a limit for everything in life,” he added.

‘Imlie’ revolves around a smart, young village girl named Imlie who goes to the big city to make it big. Soon her life changes, and revolves around a love triangle with several twists and turns, filled with different motives, personalities and a cavalcade of erupting emotions.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Slams Mukesh Khanna For His “Adipurush Team Should Be Burnt Alive” Comment, Feels He Should Be Behind The Bars: “Yaar Ye Aadmi Poora Pagal Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News