Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Erica Fernandes, Rithvik Dhanjani and Monalisa have shot dance performances at their respective homes for the grand finale episode of the online dance competition, “Home Dancer”.

Jacqueline Fernandez grooved to the Asha Bhosle hit, “Hungama Ho Gaya”.

“Connecting with the audience through my work, be it movies or song releases, has always brought a smile to my face and I’m glad that even during the lockdown I was able to continue to do that in a different yet engaging way,” Jacqueline Fernandez shared her experience on shooting from home.

In the final episode, we can also see Erica, Ritvik and Monalisa flaunting their dancing skills as they interact with the host Karan Wahi.

Just like Jacqueline Fernandez, Erica Fernandez had a fun experience shooting from her home.

“Dance has proven to be quite effective in keeping me calm and composed while I have been self-quarantining. Shooting the dance-off performance with Monalisa was amazing and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we did while shooting for it from our homes,” she shared.

Rithvik too loved shooting and editing stuff on his own.

“When I first heard about the show I was really interested to see how India would dance within the confined spaces spaces and plus I myself love the idea of shooting and editing anything and creating anything by myself, so when I was offered the opportunity to be a part of the grand finale I had all the reason to be excited” he shared.

“Home Dancer” streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

