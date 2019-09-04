Hina Khan Looks ‘Hot & Strong’ Just Like Her Coffee In The Latest Pics!

Hina Khan is having a busy work life but she makes sure to chill even in the little time she gets. The actress is very loyal to her gym routine and never skips it. With all the heavy work out and exercise, the actress has managed to maintain a healthy and happy life.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan shared a hot picture flaunting her perfect body. The actress wore a monochrome checkered body con dress paired with a stylish cap, translucent belt and black shoes. She captioned the pics, “I want my body like my coffee, Hot And Strong 🙃 what say 😉”. We are in love with Hina Khan’s latest pics and cool avatar.

Check out the pics below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B19R6tgJgfl/

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the role of Komolika. It was the first time Hina essayed the role of a villain and everyone loved her performance and gorgeous looks in every episode. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead role.

In April this year, the actress quit the show and attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. She made heads turn with her stunning appearances on the red carpet. The actress attended Cannes 2019 as her feature film Lines was screened there.

Hina Khan is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film. This film will mark Khan’s debut in Bollywood.

