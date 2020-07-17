Actress Hina Khan has been giving fitness tips through her videos.

In her new workout video posted on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote: “Pilates is gaining the mastery of your mind over the complete control of your body. Let’s Strive for progress not perfection.”

The “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” actress has been working out “in style”.

Earlier this month, Hina had posted on Instagram: “At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle.”

On the acting front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the digital film “Unlock”.

