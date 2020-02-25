Hina Khan Is On Cloud 9 After Being Awarded ‘Television Star Of The Decade’

Hina Khan ruled millions of hearts as she became a household name with the success of her daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now as Hina Khan won the Television Star Of The Decade, she took to her social media handle to reveal how proud she is and how grateful she is to have taken the risks so many years back.

Hina, who is a known face on the television, was the face of one of televisions longest running show and then went on to be a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Now Hina has also made her Bollywood and digital debut with Hacked and Damaged 2 respectively.

Taking to her social media handle to celebrate her award, Hina has shared a heartfelt post that read, “#TelevisionStarOfTheDecade…As all great journeys go…mine as well started with one single step. A challenge I took up, more than a decade ago…And ever since I am all about taking up new challenges and my dedication to move forward, pass the prejudices, stereotypes and frowns. Ahead always seems like a good choice to me so thanks @vikaaskalantri for this recognition. Much appreciation!”

Apart from TV, web and films Hina also made heads turn with her fashionable outing at the Cannes Film Festival which also marked her international debut, where her pictures with global icons like Deepika Padukone created quite some noise. Well, kudos to you girl!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!