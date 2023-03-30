Dev Dutt has reacted to the speculation that he has quit acting because he has not been seen on the screen for quite some time. Denying all theories, he said that he has not quit acting, but is just taking a break.

The actor is known for his performances in projects such as ‘Hey Prabhu 2’, ‘Crackdown’, the short film ‘Step Out’ with Neha Dhupia, and Marathi film ‘Janiva’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dev said: “I haven’t quit acting, I am just on a break. I believe that sometimes it’s important to pause work and spend some time to focus on other things. I am just exploring different aspects of life as an actor.”

He added: “I have been exploring content creation on social media and it’s been working really well for me too. It gives you the freedom to experiment as an actor. We usually don’t get time to think about all this. I was working back to back till ‘Hey Prabhu’, so I decided to take a short break from work. I am definitely not disappearing from the screens.”

Talking about his work, Dev said: “I have been very peculiar and choosy about the projects I choose in life because I do believe that the kind of project an actor chooses for himself decides his career in the industry.

“If you look at my career graph, I have always been particular about the projects I choose. So, I want to do characters which will leave an impact on the audience. I just don’t want to be an actor who is doing anything. I have been receiving good offers for projects and will sign something soon.”

For the unversed, Hey Prabhu! in 2019 starred Rajat Barmecha, Parul Gulati, Ritu Raj Singh, Achint Kaur, Sheeba Chaddha and Prynca Talukdar in prominent roles.

Must Read: Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia Recreates Her ‘Sita’ Look From Uttar Ramayan Wearing The Same Orange-Coloured Saree, Netizens React “Kai Peedhiya Yaad Rakhegi Aapko”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News