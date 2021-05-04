TV actress Heli Daruwala floors fans with her latest picture on social media, dressed in a beige blouse paired with denim shorts.

Advertisement

She posted two pictures on Instagram on Monday. In the images, she is seen posing for the lens dressed in a kimono styled beige blouse paired with denim shorts.

Advertisement

Heli Daruwala completed her look with dewy make-up.

“#onedayatatime,” Heli Daruwala captioned the images.

The actress who made her acting debut in 2011 with the series Love U Zindagi, was recently seen in the music video Vilaayati sharaab by singers Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan.

The video also features Telugu star Allu Sirish along with Heli.

Earlier this year, the actress was also seen in a music video alongside Karan Sehmbi.

“‘Aameen’ is a beautiful and soothing track and I think the audience will enjoy it. We had shot the video of the song just a few days before the lockdown and we are glad that the final product is just as we had envisaged,” Karan spoke about the project.

Must Read: Exclusive! Shantanu Maheshwari On Dil Dosti Dance Reboot: “Would Love To Pitch For A New Season…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube