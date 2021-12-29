Haseen Dillruba Beats Sooryavanshi, Dhamaka To Become Most Watched Film On Netflix!

Vinil Mathew brought an unconventional romantic thriller alive on screen with Haseen Dillruba and pushed the cinematic boundaries. The whodunit drama ft Tapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey brilliantly blended a progressive love story with Hindi pulp fiction. While stitching various genres together, the celebrated filmmaker created quite a stir with his project.

Haseen Dillruba broke several records on the OTT platform when it was released. And now, the film has garnered another acclaim to its credit. According to the latest survey, Vinil Mathew‘s venture is the most-watched film on Netflix!

While sharing the excitement, Vinil Mathew said, “As a filmmaker, Haseen Dillruba was a challenging drama because it played with many nuances. I am so glad to receive so much love from the audience. It encourages me more to take edgier subjects and follow my vision.”

To celebrate the success, the star cast, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, writer Kanika Dhillon, filmmaker Vinil Mathew and Aanand L Rai, posted a story about the same.

Haseen Dillruba minted more than 24.63 Million views between July to December, followed by Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka.

