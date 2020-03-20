Guilty Star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Opens Up On Neha Dhupia’s Controversial ‘It’s Her Choice’ Statement

Neha Dhupia was mercilessly trolled by the netizens for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. Later many Bollywood celebs supported Neha and advised fans to stop the abusive trolling. Now Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who just made her debut in Guilty, joins the list of celebs who defended Neha on the trolling front.

Recently in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, when she was asked her about the Neha Dhupia controversy, Akansha said that though she doesn’t support Neha’s statement as infidelity is a deal-breaker for her, but physical violence is wrong in any case. She said she understands what Neha meant about the morality issue. On the trolling front, she said ‘no one needs to be trolled and everyone needs to calm down’.

Akansha also talked about her journey, nepotism and upcoming projects. She didn’t confirm her next project in the interview but she stated – she’s getting many calls after Guilty and her work has been appreciated. Akansha managed to shine in Guilty despite Kiara Advani being the lead, so she has to be very careful about choosing her next project.

