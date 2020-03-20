The Big Bang Theory 5 BEST Episodes RANKED! For All Those Who Aren’t Much Of FRIENDS & How I Met Your Mother Fans

When it comes to sitcoms, The Big Bang Theory holds a special place in the hearts of those who aren’t much of fans of FRIENDS and How I Met Your Mother. 270 episodes, 12 seasons but did you know the first episode of TBBT was rated just 6.8 for a while on IMDb when it aired? It has surely covered miles since then.

Let’s take a look at the best episodes ranked:

5. The Adhesive Duck Deficiency (Season 3, Episode 8)

After we discover Sheldon not being much of a camping guy, he stays back to order some food. Meanwhile, he hears Penny from her room across the hall and gets to know that she has injured herself. Then we get to know why we all should have adhesive ducks in our bathtub.

4. The Opening Night Excitation (Season 9, Episode 11)

The quirky relationship between Sheldon and Amy aims to reach the ‘climax’ in this one (if you know what we mean!). After dating each other for 5 years (and a brief breakup), they decide to ‘spend the night together’. Definitely a memorable one for Shamy fans.

3. The Staircase Implementation (Season 3, Episode 22)

Since the start, the makers never really put it out clearly how the group of these crazy friends was formed together. But as Leonard narrates the story about the same to Penny, we get to know how all this started.

2. The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis (Season 2, Episode 11)

Still rated 9.2 on IMDb, this episode’s highlight is Penny budding with the gang across the hall. She also meets Leonard’s friend David and also inclines towards her new-born interest in Science (well, we all know what that was!). This gives birth to some really funny situations making this particular episode memorable.

1. The Stockholm Syndrome (Season 12, Episode 24)

Was this even a question? Because when you think TBBT, it’s the end you always remember. Not just because it’s the finale but also because this one joins all the dots that the makers have been drawing since season one. Apart from Amy and Sheldon’s Nobel Prize ceremony, there’s a lot of things going on in this episode making it the best one.

