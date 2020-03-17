Geeta Maa’s Comment On Faisal Khan’s Latest Instagram Post Is ‘Stupendo Fantabulous Fantastic’! Read On

Healing is an art, it takes time, practice and a lot of love. The journey to recovery of actor and dancer-par-excellence, Faisal Khan from his unforeseen accident last year has been laudable and inspiring to his plus 1.5 million followers on social media.

From the very start of his recovery, the actor has been sharing his journey of getting back to his routine, life, and dance. From taking small steps, dancing while still being tied to the wheelchair, Faisal’s journey is all about taking each day as it comes. Faisal’s recent post on social media is a video of him dancing to the song Faded by Alan Walker where he has written, “You know it’s an inexpressible feeling when you shake a leg after a long time!”

What strikes us in the video is Faisal’s progress as a dancer. With complex footwork and movements, Faisal still has his swag in place. Fans have been flooding the comment section with love and applause. Choreographer Geeta Kapoor commented on the post saying, “So happy to see that ur back on ur feet … and dancing too …bless u @faisalkhan30 may u always be strong healthy and keep dancing ur blues away … love this and I now I can’t wait for u to make more videos.” We agree with you Geeta Maa! Fasial continue to flood our feed with your killer dance moves.

