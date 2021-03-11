The writers behind the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, have toned down scenes featuring violence towards women, according to star Olivia Cooke.

The actress read the script years ago and reveals it’s now nothing like the draft she first saw, thanks to the backlash directed at the writers and producers over Game of Thrones scenes that particularly featured Emilia Clarke’s dragon queen character Daenerys Targaryen.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable in being a part of anything that has just egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason whatsoever, just because they want it to be tantalising in a way that gets viewers,” Olivia told The Telegraph.

“I was lucky enough to read the script before, and it has changed a lot from the first few seasons (of Game of Thrones). I don’t think they’d be in their right minds to include any of that any more.”

Clarke’s character was brutally raped in one scene by Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo. (KL/WNBTE/LOT)

