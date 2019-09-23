The ALTBalaji and ZEE5 powered web show ‘The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati‘ will be streaming live on both the apps soon.

The casting of this show is so aptly done with required research. Here’s some of the details about the star cast.

First up, we have Elli AvrRam who plays the role of Mrs. Sylvia Nanavati. The soft look on Elli’s face and those captivating eyes truly make her the best choice for the role.

Next, we have Manav Kaul who is seen essaying the role of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati. Manav is known for emoting different kinds of emotions and with the number of layers that Nanavati’s character has, he definitely is the most perfect choice for the role.

Moving on, we have Angad Bedi who brilliantly pulls off the role of lawyer Karl Jamshed Khandalavala. The slight smirk on Angad’s face along with those spectacle covered eyes is enough to convince the audience about his character’s authenticity.

More so, we have Sumeet Vyas who portrays the character of Ram Jethmalani in the show. Sumeet’s calm yet ferocious personality and the intensity with which he acts on-screen truly makes him the right choice for the role.

Taking a step ahead, we have Kubbra Sait as Mamie Ahuja. The actress has nailed the role with her looks and fabulous acting skills making her an absolute yes for the role.

Going ahead, we have Viraf Patel effortlessly playing the character of Prem Ahuja. Viraf has a look on his face that genuinely complements that of a lover and that truly makes him the best fit for the role.

Lastly, we have Saurabh Shukla who is playing an editor at the much spoken about ‘Blitz newspaper’s’. The frankness and spontaneous attitude needed for this character couldn’t have been done by anyone but Saurabh Shukla.

Each character has been carefully thought off and the results are clearly seen with the audience response.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati will be live on 30th September.

