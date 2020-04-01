From Sacred Games’ Bunty & His Chhatri To Friends’ Joey & His Pizza, Netflix Has A Hilarious Take On Their Movies & Shows’ Characters

Netflix boasts of some really amazing and fresh content for its subscribers. But not just shows & films, the OTT channel is also keeping its social media game up by entertaining their fans on a regular basis.

To give a social media shoutout to their latest Hindi film Maska, Netflix brought together several characters of the movies and shows running on their platform. From Sacred Games’ Bunty and his Chhatri to Friends’ Joey & Pizza from Friends, Netflix India created a hilarious post by striking a “Maska & Bun” twist between them.

Have a look-

The post shows how Persis & Rumi are the Maska Bun to each other and the same with Bunty & his Chhatri, Joey & his pizza, Eleven & Mike, Jake & Boyle, Aditi (Meow) & Rats (Jai), Ash & Pikachu, Amar & Prem, Nanki & Diary. Isn’t that hilarious?

While talking about her character Shirley Setia who makes her filmy debut with Maska said: “My character’s name is Persis. She is a very strong-headed girl. She is independent. She is very passionate about stories and finding out people’s stories. She is a blogger. So you will always see her with a camera and a voice recorder.”

“She talks to people and writes about them in her blog. She is making a new book about Irani cafes and their culture, about the people related to the Irani cafes. Not just the people who own them but also the regular customers who have a lot of memories with such cafes. That’s how she meets Rumi (played by Prit Kamani) and the story unfolds.” she added.

Meanwhile, Netflix has an interesting lineup ahead for its global audience in April. Amidst all Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction & Money Heist Season 4 are major attractions.

