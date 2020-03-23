With the rage that digital content has created in India, the original web shows have engaged the audience to the fullest. While Sacred Games made a loud buzz, the season 2 of the much spoken about show was awaited and received unanimously when released. Let’s have a look at some of the shows of which the second seasons are quite awaited. Also don’t forget to drop your vote in the poll below and tell us, which series are you waiting the most for.

Mirzapur 2 (Amazon Prime Videos)

There is no doubt here. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer Mirzapur took the audience by storm when it dropped. The series that shows the underworld in a small town named Mirzapur connected with the masses and was received with love. The season of the series is one of the most awaited ones and due this year.

Made In Heaven 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Considered to be one of the best-written shows, Made In Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead, ended with a cliff-hanger. The show that dealt with the elite of Delhi and their ups and downs was appreciated for its writing and the representation of the LGBTO+ community. Season 2 of the show will delve into the lives of Tara and Karan post the big decisions that they took in the first season, we are waiting.

Breathe (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring R Madhavan in the lead, Breathe season 1 was a thriller like no other. Pitched on one line ‘how far will you go to protect your loved ones’ the series left its fans thrilled. Starring Abhishek Bachchan the second season is already in making and the release date will be announced soon. Season 2 will have a completely new topic and we are already excited.

Delhi Crime 2 (Netflix)

While the gut-wrenching season 1 of Delhi Crime spoke about the famous Delhi gang-rape case, season 2 is announced and will have a new story. The series that left everyone shattered starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, and an ensemble whole will be revived in the second season. This one has a special place.

Special Ops 2 (Hotstar)

The freshest out of the lot, Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, and the ensemble was an Espionage ride that we deserved. Directed by Neeraj Pandey the show released recently and we are already waiting for the second season. While the first concluded very much for the characters, we wonder what season 2 might offer. Will the Jamaat increase, will Himmat Singh land into another mission, only Neeraj Pandey can answer.

The Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and created by Raj & DK, The Family Man bought us all on the edge of our seats. The showed that was a spy thriller, did not really end on a cliff hanger but there were many things that were left unanswered. Like what happened at the chemical factory, the aftermath of the incident and so on. Also, Samantha Akkineni joining season 2 is a good enough reason to wait for it.

Queen 2 (MX Player)

Starring the amazing Ramya Krishnan, the season one of the shows Queen based on the life of an actress-politician, showed her journey from the time she entered films, till she became the politician who was loved by masses. It ended on the point where she became the Queen but the journey post that is what makes for a second season. Created by Gautam Menon, Queen deserves a season 2 to know what happened post she stepped into the world as a leader.

Bard Of Blood 2 (Netflix)

Just like The Family Man, Bard Of Blood did not conclude on a loose note. The show very much ended for all the plots. But the characters that we lived with through the episodes were still on their journey. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, Bard of Blood that aired on Netflix and was a thriller that took the Indian espionage tale in the deserts and impressed a fair number of audience.

Code M 2 (Zee 5)

Code M starring Jennifer Winget is a suspense drama that revolves around the death of an army officer and the confusion around it. The show very much ended on a conclusion but a season 2 with a new case is awaited. The makers have already announced season 2 of the show and fans are excited.

