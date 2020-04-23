FRIENDS Trivia #2: When Courteney Cox AKA Monica Revolutionised Women Orgasms With Her ‘SEVEN’ Act!

FRIENDS, a 10 year-long sitcom that every fan has dreamt, thought and quite literally breathed. Now as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and the team are soon coming up with a reunion episode, Koimoi thought why not bring back those classic moments and revive it? Our today’s trivia is about Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller who revolutionised the way men should be looking at s*x, that too back in 1998.

We’re talking about Season 4, Episode 11 titled ‘The One With Phoebe’s Uterus’ which had very little of Monica, but a very vital one. It all began as Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is hesitant to make love to his girlfriend Kathy, because she was previously dating his BFF Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani. Basically, the entire insecurity was to match Joey’s level or be better than him.

So, Monica Geller and Rachel Green decide to come to Chandler’s rescue as they explain to him the 7 erogenous zones in a woman (as per Courteney Cox’s character’s theory). The zones include ears, lips, neck, breast, b*tt, inner thighs and vagina. As she begins explaining how to make a move, she ends up getting into the imaginary world and has a ‘satisfaction’ of her own (if you know what we mean!)

And there it goes her SEVEN, SEVEN, SEVEN (nine exact times) plus you cannot forget the last one with the hand gesture.

Well, we cannot deny the fact that Courteney went on to portray the bold sequence, which turned out to be the highlight of the episode without a single doubt.

Want to revisit the sequence again? Check it out below:

Did you like our FRIENDS Trivia #2? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fun memories!

