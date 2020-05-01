We hope you enjoyed our yesterday’s trivia on the most popular sitcom that was ever made in the history of Hollywood, FRIENDS. Agree or not, we love it and our fans love and that’s all that matters to us. The sitcom had a successful run for almost a decade and by the end of the last episode of the final season, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay were the highest-paid women in the industry.

The whole FRIENDS gang was paid the whopping amount of $1 million per episode. Did you just choke on the water? Well, we all did we guess. We couldn’t even count all the zeroes properly in a million and they were paid this huge kick-a** amount!

Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa created history with this and were the highest-paid women of all time in the history of Hollywood. Kudos to these ladies! Not just that, the FRIENDS cast also gets the royalty money made by the show every year. Isn’t it amazing?

The lead cast of FRIENDS consists of Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller. Friends REUNION episode is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but don’t worry, we have got you covered. You can keep reading our trivia till then and not miss the show.

