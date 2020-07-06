FRIENDS' 'Ross' David Schwimmer AKA Ross FORGETS The Total Number Of Friends On The Show & Thankfully It's A Joke

David Schwimmer AKA Ross from FRIENDS is pretty much excited for the reunion episode. The fans just can’t wait more & it’s because of the ongoing pandemic, things changed. Though the cast is all set to shoot the episode with required guidelines.

Apart from the reunion episode, David Schwimmer will also be seen in NBCUniversal’s Peacock. It will start streaming on their own streaming service starring from July 15th. David has talked about FRIENDS’ reunion episode and the thing he’s most excited about.

In a conversation with E! Online, he said, “I guess what I’m honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It’s five, right?” Though he added “That was a joke,” after it. Typical Ross’ sense of humour!

David Schwimmer added, “But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”

Before this Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Bing from FRIENDS had said on Variety, “I think it’s gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show. I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

To which Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe said, “Yes, that will be really great. I can’t wait to do that. I really can’t wait to do that. Yeah, we don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well. We know it’s not scripted, that we know. Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe.”

