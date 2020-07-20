Fatal Affair: Fans Going Gaga On Netflix's Another Steamy Movie(Pic credit: IMDb)
Fatal Affair dropped on Netflix on 16th July. Seems that it is Netflix’s new strategy to gain more viewership during this lockdown by releasing more erotic content on the platform. And it is working for sure. After 365 Days and Dark Desire, people are going gaga about it.

The protagonist of fatal Affair is Ellie who is a successful attorney. She begins working with David, an old friend from her college. They almost hook up in the bathroom of a nightclub after some drinks. But Ellie stops and goes back to her husband Marcus. She attempts to rekindle their marriage. But things take a drastic turn when David decides to stalk her. He attempts to ingratiate himself into her life in extremely demanding ways. After some ominous scenes, David’s questionable past is revealed.

Fatal Affair is helmed by Peter Sullivan who has co-written the movie as well. The movie stars Nia Long as Ellie, Omar Epps as David and Stephen Bishop as Marcus.

Nia Long, who is also a producer of Fatal Affair told Insider that the movie was written for a white cast and later got changed to Black-led movie after Netflix bought it. After Nia was attached to the star list, a black screenwriter, Rasheeda Garner was also hired to revamp the whole script.

Have you watched Fatal Affair? If yes, what are your views on it? Do let us know in the comment section and stay tuned for more updates!

