



Fatal Affair dropped on Netflix on 16th July. Seems that it is Netflix’s new strategy to gain more viewership during this lockdown by releasing more erotic content on the platform. And it is working for sure. After 365 Days and Dark Desire, people are going gaga about it.

The protagonist of fatal Affair is Ellie who is a successful attorney. She begins working with David, an old friend from her college. They almost hook up in the bathroom of a nightclub after some drinks. But Ellie stops and goes back to her husband Marcus. She attempts to rekindle their marriage. But things take a drastic turn when David decides to stalk her. He attempts to ingratiate himself into her life in extremely demanding ways. After some ominous scenes, David’s questionable past is revealed.

Fatal Affair is helmed by Peter Sullivan who has co-written the movie as well. The movie stars Nia Long as Ellie, Omar Epps as David and Stephen Bishop as Marcus.

Here are some of the views of fans on this steamy movie.

'Fatal Affair' on Netflix is tawdry and corny and everything you could want in a Saturday night film. Also, that stunning piece of Pacific coast real estate was worth watching for alone — Sarah Melv (@sarah_melv) July 19, 2020

Netflix was smart for purchasing the rights to Fatal Affair… They knew is formulaic, it's been done before…. Twitter will diss it, but Lo and behold, it's number 1 on Netflix charts! — Beat Maker of the Year runner up… LoL (@qmlbeatz) July 19, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix is so good. Nia Long and Omar Epps did the damn thing. — pardison belafontaine (@elysianalchemy) July 20, 2020

If you want a good thriller movie, watch "Fatal Affair" on Netflix. It's so good guys — Sarah Marie 🦋 (@18sarahmarie) July 19, 2020

Folk are trashing #FatalAffair, but it was a nice relief from the corona pandemic.

Fatal Affair/Fatal Attraction; I watched cause Nia Long is in it.

Is it Oscar worthy?

Am I a good movie critic?

Not really.

I like what I like and Fatal Affair is OK.

Can @Netflix do better?

Yup‼️ — Yusef (@YusefforPeace) July 19, 2020

I’m setting myself up for Twitter attacks, but I could not finish the Fatal Affair movie on Netflix. I got scared. Even though we’ve seen this plot a million times, this was me… #FatalAffair 😂 pic.twitter.com/61rZLCZ6gZ — Kimbrely Dandridge (@KimDandridge) July 20, 2020

my like and entertainment from bad, low budget movies has taken over me. it’s already number 1 on netflix. i’m about to stream Fatal Affair. y’all won — jen e sais quoi (@ohhsojenuine) July 19, 2020

I won’t say #FatalAffairNetflix was trash but I will say I expected better. A better script was needed, it took a left too fast & some of the shit that happened didn’t even make sense…. — . (@onlynovaskye) July 20, 2020

Fatal Affair on Netflix was unexpectedly good…Never seen Omar Epps play such a role 👏🏽 — Rawri Sama 🙏🏽 (@xJayRawri) July 20, 2020

Fatal Affair was a good movie for Netflix. Never expected it to be theatre level, but the ending didn't do it for me — Mermaid 🌊. ♈️♐️ (@LaurenV_Rose) July 20, 2020

Nia Long, who is also a producer of Fatal Affair told Insider that the movie was written for a white cast and later got changed to Black-led movie after Netflix bought it. After Nia was attached to the star list, a black screenwriter, Rasheeda Garner was also hired to revamp the whole script.

