Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, released on Netflix recently. The film that has Anushka Sharma as the producer onboard has impressed masses across and has been receiving great reviews. Meanwhile, writer-director Anvita Dutt joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat.

Anvita Dutt made her debut with Bulbbul and the filmmaker spoke to Koimoi about her experience with the same. While Bulbbul has touched hearts all over, the question that will it follow the trend of sequels is a raging one. Dutt shed light on that too.

When asked, Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt said, “A sequel? (Laughs) never say never you know. I might say no no, not at all, I don’t believe in sequels. Pata chala 5 saal baad I am making one. Because, sometimes thematically some stories move forward, and they come back to you.”

“They are like your children that you bring up and set them out to your path. So like that you never know, Bulbbul might come back thematically or with the same characters and the same world. But as of right now I have not written or thought about a sequel,” Anvita Dutt added.

Meanwhile, even if not the sequel to Bulbbul, Anvita Dutt has a piece of happy news for her fans. The filmmaker is collaborating with Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films yet again for another project.

She said, “I can talk about that! But what I can tell you about is that it is with Clean Slate (Anushka Sharma’s production house). I can also tell that one draft is written and I am currently working on the second draft. We are super excited and waiting that things get back to normal. Though I can’t tell you what it is right now, it’s fun!”

What are your thoughts on Bulbbul? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!