EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Sharma Says He Was Confident That The Recreated Version Of Khudkhushi Song Will Be A Hit

Priyank Sharma has swooned the audience yet again with his latest peppy number ‘Khudkhushi’ in which he stars alongside Rashmi Jha. The song is a remake of Fardeen Khan’s song from the film Darling.

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Priyank how is he feeling with all the good response coming his way. He answered, “It’s amazing. It’s my 5th music video in the last one and a half year till the time I came out from Bigg Boss. It’s a pleasure and I feel blessed. The response and the opening of the song especially has been very good. I really feel happy, satisfied and my hard-work is finally speaking.”

Sharma has worked with T-Series earlier too. So was there excitement or nervousness to collaborate again with one of the biggest production houses? He revealed, “When T-Series came up with the song, I really liked it. It’s a very interesting song, it’s a remake of the earlier Khudkhushi.”

“Vijay Ganguly was the director of the music video and it was an amazing feeling and I was quite excited to be on board for this. I was more excited and more confident that this could be my number because it’s a dancing number and these things are my strength,” add the actor.

As the song is a remake of Fardeen’s song and people have sentiments attached to songs from the 2000s, so did he have any apprehensions while agreeing to do the song? Priyank Sharma told Koimoi, “Definitely, yes. But when I heard the song, somewhere in my mind I was little confidence that it will work. It’s an interesting song. It’s the song that first attracts attention, you see the music videos later. So people tend to watch a song video after they hear and enjoy it on the radio, at the gym or on their playlist. So I give the entire credit to the song because it’s a very good song.”

