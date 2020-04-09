Arti Singh was one of the bravest contestants of Bigg Boss season 13 and we couldn’t agree anymore with it. She shared her assault story on television and spoke about it openly with Deepika Padukone and acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

In an exclusive conversation with Arti, we spoke about how her family reacted to her assault story later when she went back home. She began by telling her mother’s reaction and said, “Mom was like itna batane ki kya jarurat thi tum chand lines me nipta sakti thi log kya kahenge…I am confident but she’s a mother and not that confident kyuki wo ek maa ke jaise hi sochegi to… I said ki mom its high time we talk about it.”

She further added, “Aur isko itna bada bana diya but it was a time as mom ka reaction tha ki tumhari abhi shaadi nahi hui hai log kya kahenge…wo mahhaul create hua jab laxmi ji ander aai and lot of people spoke vishal, madhurima talked about their dark part it was a moment and there are many girls who are not able to talk to anybody.”

She concluded by saying, “I said to my mom ki what would have happened agar sach me hota toh abhi toh i got saved but agar hota toh ap kya karti…toh agar shaadi hoti toh ap chupate kya and… I am not ashamed of it and that’s how I tackled and she is proud of me now and I explained it to her!”

For the unversed, Arti got a panic attack in the Bigg Boss house and hence revealed that she suffers from such attacks since she was 13, as her house help tried to rape her when she was just 13-years-old.

That’s really brave of you Arti! Long way to go.

