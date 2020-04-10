EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Srivastava Defends Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Virgin’ Remark: “Blown Out Of Proportion”

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a swayamvar show, held for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill did not witness their marriage, but what it did were a lot of controversies. Aanchal Khurana making shocking revelations about Shehnaaz Gill to Paras Chhabra’s constant being linked with Mahira Sharma, everything has grabbed headlines. Now, Ankita Srivastava opens up about Sana’s ‘virgin’ remark and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Aanchal Khurana had previously revealed that Shehnaaz Gill once came and asked all the girls in the show who amongst them is a virgin. “Tum mein se kaun kaun virgin hai ye batao?” the Punjabi singer had said. We spoke to Ankita Srivastava in an exclusive conversation and asked her if, according to her, to make such statements on National TV.

To this, the Welcome Back actress replied, “Shehnaaz only took my stand because there were some people who were character assassinating me, and I was just standing silent there. Everybody was already making cheap remarks, so in the heat of the moment, she ended up asking everyone saying you guys are acting as if y’all are really innocent. Tell me how many of you are virgins here. She had no bad intentions and her statement had been blown out of propotion.”

Recently, Aanchal Khurana in a conversation with us, said Shehnaaz Gill and Ankita Srivastava has same standards and class because both have been dwindling between guys in Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge respectively. She further stated that itself is the reason why Sana has been supporting Ankita.

Reacting to the same, “Shehnaaz is not the kind of girl who would use her brain so much and befriend someone for a reason like that. That is a very different scene because she came in to find a suitor and had nothing to do with me. Initially, we wouldn’t even talk but after some time when we got comfortable with each other, we turned into friends. She never spoke to me regarding the show,” said Ankita.

