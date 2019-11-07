Erica Fernandes Gives A Befitting Reply To Those Body-Shaming Her For Being ‘Too Skinny’

Erica Fernandes who is currently playing the role of Prerna Sharma on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She started her career in 2016 with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh and immediately got a massive fan following among the youth.

Erica has often been body-shamed on social media for being too skinny but that doesn’t stop her from being her true self. Erica is all about positivity and people love her for who she is. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she doesn’t care about these trolls and said, “If someone tells me I am too thin, I always tell them I am much more stronger than you, I can fit into whatever I want.”

Talking about the fitness regime she revealed, “ get bored doing gym so I am looking for exercises which keep me interested. I am looking to gain some muscles now.”

Erica is a really fun-loving person and whoever knows her, know that she is a little shy on camera to eat but off-camera, she keeps her own food stack at work. People on the set often approach her for healthy munching snacks and her love for food has got no boundaries.

She is a big-time junk foodie and for her cheat meals, she would prefer eating a salad. Well, we feel her and would want to do the same on our cheat days!

