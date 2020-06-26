Television czarina Ekta Kapoor and actress turned politician Smriti Irani’s friendship is well known. Right from the acting days, Ekta shares a great equation Smriti and they occasionally give BFF goals on social media.

Just a few hours ago, Ekta Kapoor shared a video featuring Smriti Irani from her modelling days. The video is of 1998 when Smriti won Miss India title. Along with a video, Ekta shared a touching post for her best friend, dedicated to her journey – from model to minister.

Ekta captioned the video as, “Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy…it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji…and we knew her smile would win hearts.”

“Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn’t worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!” Ekta added appreciating Smriti’s down-to-earth nature.

Check out the video below:

It goes without saying, the post really made us emotional!

