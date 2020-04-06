Ekta Kapoor Makes Thanos Leave The Building As She Takes Off All Her Rings

Fondly called as the czarina of content, producer Ekta Kapoor, surely knows how to be in the limelight. Be it her shows, various promotional gimmicks or her social media posts, she manages to be the talk of the town almost every other day.

Well, now amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Ekta’s latest post has left everyone shocked. In her latest social media post, Ekta shared that she has taken off all her rings. Ekta also gave an interesting caption to the post and wrote: ‘ Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left the building!!! He destroyed the world enough.. just kidding’

Take a look at her post:

Ekta is known for being very superstitious and is always seen wearing various rings. Not just that, her obsession with the letter ‘K’ also prevailed for the longest time. So, now that the producer has decided to go bare hands, it has left everyone shocked.

Her post is flooded with comments from her friends from the industry. While replying to a comment by Hina Khan, Ekta shared that she decided to take off the rings due to the allergy caused by the over use of soaps and sanitizer. She also added that it’s for a few days.

Replying to one of the comments,Ekta also revealed that she had been donning the rings since 2003. It comes as a surprise for everyone that the producer removed the rings after almost seventeen long years.

Interestingly, a few days ago Ekta was trolled for a video that she posted on social media wherein she was washing her hands. Because of the excessive rings and bracelets, Ekta took a long time to wash her hands and hence was brutally trolled for it.

