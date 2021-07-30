Advertisement

Dilip Joshi has always been a fantastic actor. Thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he reached every household in the country and also abroad. With impeccable comic timing, Dilip is now one of the highest-paid TV actors in India. But do you know, how much he earned as his first salary? Keep reading to know more.

Those who have been Dilip Joshi fans for a long time would be well aware that the actor is a veteran theatre artist. He started following the passion of acting from a very young age. He discovered his love for acting during his school days. After enjoying doing dramas for few years, he decided to pursue it professionally too. And during these days, he got his first salary!

Advertisement

As shared by Dilip Joshi himself, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor earned ₹50 as his first pay for a theatre show. He said that it will always remain special to him. Even though the sum looks negligible now, it played a big role to make Dilip the actor he is today, and whatever the big amount he is earning today.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Dilip Joshi opened up on rift rumours between him and Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat.

Reacting to it, Dilip told Times Of India, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”

Must Read: Bell Bottom: Not Independence Day But Akshay Kumar Starrer To Release On This Date? Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube