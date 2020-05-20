Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Are ‘Do Pyaar Karne Wale Jungle Mein Kho Gaye’

TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya spent Tuesday gardening at home.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a few pictures in which the couple can be seen tending to plants at their home.

“Do pyar karne wale jungle mein kho gaye,” Vivek quipped, borrowing a line from the title song of Ram Gopal Varma”s 2000 adventure thriller, “Jungle”.

Explaining how to grow plants in a right manner, the actor added: “Taking care of this little piece of nature that we brought home recently by aerating the soil for oxygen and water to penetrate easily to the roots and ensuring that we don”t over and under water them. Each plant comes with its unique character and requires different level of sunlight, air and water.Nurturing- that”s rewarding. QuarantineLife#Gardening#HomeJungle.”

On the work front, Divyanka and Vivek will soon start their own production house titled One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

