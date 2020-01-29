Director Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan Reveals The Idea Behind ‘Overtime’, India’s 1st Alien Invasion Comedy Web Series

The new web series “Overtime” is quirkily being billed as India’s first alien invasion office comedy.

The five-episode series, written and directed by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, revolves around two IT employees who try to survive the horrors of the alien world as well as survive each other.

“Overtime” features Ramya Saxena, Manoj Bhardwaj, Ronjini Chakraborty and Harsh Mayar.

“It was just a matter of understanding the budgets we had, the audience that only knows Jadoo as an alien, and bearing both in mind making something cool and fun. And then one fine day the idea struck. I thought that if an alien attack were to happen, I would never leave my home or space. If I were to go out into the real world, I will die, the aliens will eat me or looking at them I would surrender,” Narayan said.

“As in why do all movies or shows have these people fighting these creatures. Why not make a show where they are just constantly avoiding them and at the same time dealing with problems like living without Wi-Fi, electricity, entertainment, food and so much more. Will a vegetarian become non veg to survive? Will I do drugs knowing I’m going to die tomorrow? Such things became fun to explore. In the end I think we all came together to try and make a very Indian show, with a western influence,” the director added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!