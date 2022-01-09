Shubham Jain is the approaching sensation in the Digital Marketing world. He is from Delhi and has finished his MBA in Marketing. Shubham always had a keen liking for Digital Media and aimed to help small business holders in building their online visibility. Here is the Inspiring Journey Of Shubham Jain who is the Founder Of Leading Singing Portal Singing Sensations.

Digitalization is handling the entire world. Thanks to social media, people have started earning praise as well as making money on it. There was a time when social media was considered a medium for conversing, but all that has changed. Be it influencers, singers, bloggers, or dancers, everyone is using social media to their full benefit.

When Subham Jain thinks about digital media as a platform for aspiring singers. These days, social media is soaked with many aspiring singers. But the query is—on how many social media sites should they be on. As a digital dealing expert, he says, “You should not do more than what you can do well.”

They started an outlet named Singing Sensations with no big choice than making the beautiful voices reach masses, He never thought that this idea will become so big, acquired gratitude and support from so many people, and almost an equal amount of Objection, when appreciation took him high complaint sometimes broke to the core but He got up and did it again and again and again until Singing sensations became an aim for others as well.

An aim doesn’t become a reality via magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. He started his own social media and artist management company, he saw a dream, and He thought of a platform, the one which they could not get so they both wanted to create it for more like others.

