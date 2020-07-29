Did You Know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Bhavya Gandhi Was Honoured As 'Ahinsa Doot'

Bhavya Gandhi gained huge popularity for his stint as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And thanks to the show, fans took more interest in his personal life. Just like his on-screen image, the actor is kind-hearted in real life too.

For those who are not Bhavya Gandhi fans, let us tell you that he is a big-time pet lover. Not just he is fond of animals but he’s been actively associated with animal welfare organizations. For his noble deeds, the actor was even honoured with a degree of ‘Ahinsa Doot’, which means messenger of non-violence.

It was back in 2016 when Bhavya Gandhi and Nidhi Bhanushali (who played Sonu in Taarak Mehta before Palak Sidhwani), were invited by The Shri Jain Alert Group. The beloved duo was invited to inaugurate the new branch of the organization in Byculla, Mumbai. And post-inauguration, Bhavya was honoured as ‘Ahinsa Doot’. Amazing, isn’t it?

For those who are unversed, The Shri Jain Alert Group is an NGO that works for animal welfare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavya Gandhi worked as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for around 9 years. He was part of the show from 2008 to 2017. In 2017, he was replaced by Raj Anadkat.

The same decision by the makers to replace Bhavya Gandhi with Raj Anadkat wasn’t well-received by the audience initially. Addressing the same, Raj once confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

Raj said, “Audience gave me mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better,” as per SpotboyE.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!