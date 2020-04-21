Did Rithvik Dhanjani Just Confirm His Breakup With Asha Negi In A Cryptic Post?

2020 for sure seems like a year full of bad news. The year itself started on a terrible note and now we hear rumours of all these couples breaking up. Once counted amongst the most adorable telly town couples, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly split after dating for seven long years. The two haven’t confirmed it officially, but the buzz is very strong.

While Asha has been posting quite usual pictures on Instagram, Rithvik’s recent cryptic posts are hinting towards their breakup. The actor recently took to Instagram to share two stories, while the first quote he shared read, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love.” Another read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”

Take a look:

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who were in a relationship for the past seven years, first met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The couple started dating shortly, and soon they were an official couple. It’s only last year that trouble started brewing. The two, who otherwise shared a lot of posts with each other on social media, stopped putting pictures together.

A couple of days ago, a report in Times of India read that earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other.

Well, they are not the only ones, but the breakup rumours of Karan Kundra Anusha Dandekar and Amir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh have also left fans completely shocked.

