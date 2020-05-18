Did Manmeet Grewal Commit Suicide After Being Unable To Pay Several Dues? Actor’s Close Friend Reveals Deets

Manmeet Grewal’s suicide news shock waves across the television fraternity after the news broke on Saturday. The actor, who committed suicide yesterday at his Navi Mumbai home was survived by wife and parents who lived in Punjab.

It was, in fact, being reported that neighbors did not come forward to help bring down Manmeet Grewal’s body fearing that he was COVID-19 positive. Now, the actor’s close friend Manjit Singh has opened up on his last conversations with the deceased actor.

Manjit Singh said that since he and Maneet Grewal were more like family than friends, he was shell shocked to hear about his demise. Speaking to TOI, Manjit said, “Obviously, he discussed worries like there was no work due to the lockdown, he had no money to pay the rent of his house. It was outstanding for the last two months and there was no money for daily expenses. He was a very happy-go-lucky person. He used to do stand-up comedy and make everyone laugh with his hilarious jokes. He kept everyone happy. He always tackled all the problems with a smile.”

Manjit made yet another shocking revelation! He said that another of Manmeet Grewal’s close friend had committed suicide owing to an extreme financial crisis. Manjit revealed that Manmeet and one of his other close friend had gone on a foreign trip recently taking a loan. The actor was unable to clear the dues as a result of which he ended up taking his life.

A certain police officer opened up about Manmeet Grewal’s financial crisis saying, “The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent.”

Well, this indeed is saddening. Meanwhile recently, Nia Sharma too took to her social media handle to share a post on the alarming financial crisis actors have been facing recently. Check out her post here:

